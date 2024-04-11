Politicians go at each other during funeral mass for Eperu

For the first time in many months, leaders of the Forum for Democratic Change stood face to face in public as they paid their last respects to one of the party's pioneer members Sarah Eperu who passed away on Sunday. The leaders have been at loggerheads over allegations that some members received money from questionable sources. At the funeral mass held at St. Jude Church, Naguru in Kampala, the FDC president Patrick Oboi Amuriat accused the Katonga road group of tearing the party apart. In response, Dr. Kizza Besigye dismissed Amuriat as the party leader. Our reporter Jjingo Francis with the details.