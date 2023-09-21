Politicians accused of interfering in cooperative funds allocation

Members of parliament's committee on trade, industry and cooperatives met with trade ministry officials in their quest to dig deeper into the alleged financial mismanagement of funds released to cooperative societies for people who suffered losses in the war. After a closed-door meeting, the chairperson of the committee Mwine Mpaka and MP Theodore Ssekikubo told NTV that the trade ministry permanent secretary Geraldine Ssali informed them that politicians were interfering in the allocation of money to cooperatives. They said that the trade ministry officials denied being involved in the disbandment of the Joint Ministerial Verification Committee set up to check the authenticity of the cooperatives that were to receive money. The Speaker of Parliament ordered the investigation following reports that money, believed to be in billions of shillings for cooperatives was misappropriated.