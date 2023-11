Political leaders, locals want balaalo evicted

Four members of parliament today led a demonstration in Gulu after police arrested seventeen people there for allegedly destroying fences on government land, erected by the balaalo herdsmen.Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya, his counterpart Anthony Akol of Kilak North, Simon Wokorach of Aswa county and Gulu district MP Betty Aol Ocan jointly led protesters to demand for the detained locals. But police restricted them and quelled the protest.