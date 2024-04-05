Polio survivor's struggle highlights healthcare challenges in Kisenyi

By Rita Kanya More by this Author

Tereza Nazziwa, who contracted polio as an infant, has relied on a walking stick for mobility throughout her 63 years. Despite facing hardships, including the loss of her twins, Nazziwa's daughter later gave birth to five children.

Nazziwa recounts the joy brought by her grandson, Jethro Mugisha, born in 2014. Initially healthy, Jethro's life took a turn when he experienced seizures at the age of six, leading to hospitalization.

Lydia Sanyu, Jethro's mother, faced financial constraints and had to bring him home from Mulago National Referral Hospital. Jethro has been on medication for epilepsy for four years, but due to financial limitations, they have been unable to seek further medical consultation.

As a result of the stigma associated with his condition, Jethro has been confined to their home for four years, spending his days lying down. Despite challenges, the family relies on donated diapers for Jethro's care.

During NTV's visit to their home in Kisenyi Village, Sanyu was away at work, employed as a cleaner at a secondary school in Namilyanga, Seeta Mukono district.