POLIO CAMPAIGN:Parents urged to support campaign to save children

Parents have been cautioned to comply with the ongoing mass polio vaccination exercise targeted at boosting young children’s immune system against the new polio type 2 virus. Whereas the law allows the government to vaccinate children without their parents' consent, health officials say that they want parents to cooperate with them in this exercise. This follows incidents of some parents flatly refusing to have their children vaccinated by hiding them in their houses.