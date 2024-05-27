Police yet to state their stand on NUP mobilization tours

The National Unity Platform leaders say they are planning to hold a first successful mobilization rally in Mukono municipality on Tuesday, following a harmonization meeting with the police leadership. However, the police is yet to say if it committed the NUP leadership with guidelines to hold their mobilization activities. The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi led the NUP delegation to meet with the police team, headed by the Director of Operations, Frank Mwesigwa.