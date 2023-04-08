Police weigh in on why Kyoko corner remains a traffic black spot

A day after the traffic crash that claimed 9 lives in Lwengo, yesterday, the police are expressing concern at why the corner at Kyoko village continues to be a killer spot. This follows another accident in December in which 10 lives were lost when a truck crashed into several vehicles in the same corner near Kinoni. According to the Regional Traffic Officer Richard Komakech, the corner predisposes many motorists to reckless driving, calling for more action from the Uganda National Roads Authority.