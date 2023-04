Police warn Karamoja iron sheet suspects against not cooperating with investigators

Police are yet to question State Minister for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu who snubbed police Sermons last week on Friday when called upon by the Criminal Investigations Department. The arrest of Minister Amos Lugolobi brings to a total of three people who have been arraigned before the court concerning the misappropriation of iron sheets meant for the people of Karamoja Raymond Tamale Reports.