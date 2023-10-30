Police warn drivers of armed Robbers targeting fuel tankers

Police has alerted drivers of fuel trucks that they are now vulnerable to armed thugs who hold operators at gunpoint and drive off with the fuel tankers, to steal the petroleum. Last week, police recovered a stolen fuel tanker with 34 tonnes of kerosene before the fuel was emptied. Another tanker was intercepted in Wandago-Magamaga along the Iganga-Kampala Highway and fuel was emptied at Afra fuel station in Kubbiri, Kamuli Road in Jinja North Division. Two suspects have been arrested as police investigations continue.