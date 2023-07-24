Police wants UNDSS to justify security advisory

The Police have asked the United Nations Department of Safety and Security in Kampala to share its crime returns with them to justify a security advisory it issued to UN personnel last week. In the advisory, the UN body says it has registered security incidents involving UN personnel along the northern bypass and Kampala- Entebbe expressway. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the security advisory should be regarded as malicious and openly hostile communication should the UN Department of Safety and Security fail to submit its crime returns. Daniel Kibet reports.