Police urges motorists to be more cautious

The Police spokesperson Traffic and Road Safety, Michael Kananula has expressed concern over the continuing intensity of traffic crashes that are claiming lives daily. The concern comes in the wake a of report showing an increase in the number of crashes registered between 3rd and 9th July. These crashes include the one that claimed the lives of businessman Apollo Nyegamehe on Thursday in Ntungamo, as well as former Erute MP Angiro Gutmoi and three others, near Ayago bridge along Karuma-Pakwach road. According to Kananula, the major cause of the crashes was reckless driving, especially due to speeding on roads.