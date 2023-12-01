Police urged to reform for civilian oversight

The police have been reminded to reform their actions to enable civilians to play an oversight role in their duties and operations. According to the Network of Public Interest Lawyers, when the NRM claimed power in 1986, the government reignited the conversation on police reforms with the introduction of many proposals intended to make the force a pro-people institution with civilian participation and accountability at the forefront. The lawyers say that up to now, the majority of these reforms have not been implemented.