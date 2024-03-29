Police to sell underperforming aircraft amid financial concerns

By Ivan Kamana Walunyolo More by this Author

The Ugandan Police Force has decided to sell one of its newly acquired rescue and operation aircraft after it failed to meet expectations. The fixed-wing aircraft, a Piaggio P180 Avanti EVO was acquired in June 2019. for USD 7,840,000.

According to police officials, the aircraft did not deliver the intended outcomes. Since its acquisition, it has only flown a total distance of 117 kilometers due to limitations such as its unsuitability for non-tarmacked runways, expensive mandatory inspections, insurance costs, and Airworthiness Management Organization (AMO) expenses, with no discernible benefits.

Additionally, the high cost of aircraft parts, coupled with its luxury classification, has added to the financial burden. As a result, the police force has valued the aircraft at USD 4,271,709.06 for resale and has opened it up to the public market.