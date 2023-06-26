Police to reopen investigation into Salama School fire

The police are looking to restart their investigation into the cause of a fire that consumed the girl’s dormitory of Salama School for the Blind in Mukono, killing 11 learners, last October. Attempts to use DNA testing procedures to identify the perpetrators of the arson have failed after tests from the exhibits discovered at the scene, failed to match the DNA of any male staff at the school. It had been thought that a male member of staff at the school was the main culprit.