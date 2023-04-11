Police to forward more iron sheets case files to DPP

This week, the Police will submit the case files of more suspects involved in the diversion of iron sheets meant for Karamoja Karachunas to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. This will then guide the police on who is to be charged. Already, the minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu has been charged with causing loss of public property and is on remand. Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says the delay in submitting the files to DPP is to allow for thorough documentation of the Police's findings in a manner that makes it easy for the office to digest the report.