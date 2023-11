Police to evict squatters on its land amid internal resistance

The Police has explained that it is moving to evict intruders and squatters on its land in Nakawa division and Kira Municipality after it realised that illegal dwellers there had increased substantially. However, the force has noted that some of its officers are behind the move to oppose these evictions. According to the Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, investigations are already underway to resolve this debacle.