Police: suspected kidnappers killed in shootout

Three people were shot dead in a joint security operation conducted last night in Mbarara District. According to the Police Spokesperson for Rwizi Region, Samson Kasasira, the three had kidnapped a pastor known as Mary Byarisya of Canaan Ministries located in Gomba District on the 6th of February this month and were demanding for a ransom of thirty million shillings to release her. The three people had been under surveillance until last evening when police cornered them and put them out of action.