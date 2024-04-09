Police summons 11 hospital staff over newborn disappearance

By RASHUL ADIDI More by this Author

In Koboko, police have taken action following the disappearance of a newborn twin from Koboko Hospital. On March 29, 2024, the baby was reportedly stolen by an unidentified woman who disguised herself as a hospital attendant. Despite efforts to trace the suspect, hindered by unclear CCTV footage due to the nighttime incident, three hospital staff members, including two security guards and a midwife, were arrested.

In a recent development, the police have disclosed that a total of eleven suspects, all hospital staff, have been summoned to provide statements. Among them are Lamiru Lois, Muzaki Caroline, Ada James, Dricilu Esther, Drate Simon Adronga, Leila Zamzam, Drateru Herry, Ayoka Hamid, Abiriga Augusto Alionzi, Mungunira Jimmy, and Chandiru Beatrice.

According to Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson, the case file has been forwarded to the Resident State Attorney in Koboko for review and legal guidance. Efforts remain ongoing to locate and recover the stolen baby.

Data from the annual police Crime report for the previous year revealed a decrease in child-related offenses nationwide. In 2023, there were 10,741 reported cases of children and juveniles being direct targets or victims of crime, representing a 20.4% decrease from the 13,489 cases reported in 2022. Specifically, there were 232 cases of child stealing reported in 2023, compared to 245 cases in 2022.