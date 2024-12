Police start probe, search for 5-year-old girl

Police in Kampala say they have launched an investigation into reports of a missing five-year-old girl, identified as Patricia Shalom Massa, who was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified woman in Kanyanya, a Kampala suburb. The girl was last seen on CCTV with the woman who is believed to have taken her. The child's parents are appealing to anyone with information about their daughter to come forward and help ease the grief they are experiencing.