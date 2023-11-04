Police sensitize schools on how to prevent fires

The Masaka Police Fire Brigade has initiated a campaign to raise awareness among schools on how to combat fire outbreaks. This action comes in response to the recent surge in school fires throughout the country, including the incidents at Masaka Secondary School, where students lost their educational materials, and Kasaana Junior Primary School, where seven pupils tragically perished in a fire. The police fire brigade is now conducting sessions to educate matrons, teachers, and students on how to prevent and respond to fire outbreaks.