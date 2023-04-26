Police searching for former cop accused of fraud

A day after a group of youths said they had been conned out of millions of shillings by a one Moses Tugeze who had promised them jobs in the police force, the police has said it is on the hunt for him. Tugeze is said to have lied to the 12 individuals from Kibuku and Pallisa that he would make it easy for them to be recruited. Deputy Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police Luke Owoyesigyire says Tugeze was interdicted from the force over allegations of theft in 2021.