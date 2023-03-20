Police says it is making progress into the iron sheets saga

Police says it will continue to implement section 5 of the Public Order Management Act to quash illegal protests. This follows a decision by the Constitutional Court to set aside sections of POMA that criminalize public assemblies, deeming them unconstitutional. Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says people planning to demonstrate even if peacefully must notify the police on their plans so that they're granted permission. Section 5 of the POMA requires organizers of public meetings and processions to notify the police three days before the event takes place. It also requires them to provide details about the date, and purpose of the event, as well as traffic guidelines. Daniel Kibet reports: