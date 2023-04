Police say up to 90 bodies have been found, many died of starvation in cult

Kenyan investigators have unearthed 16 more bodies in a forest where a cult was believed to be practising mass starvation, bringing the number of victims so far to 89 including children. There are fears that more corpses could be found in Shakahola forest where cult leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge had allegedly been telling his followers that starvation was the only path to God.