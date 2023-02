Police say Kasese man’s death in custody was accidental

The police have rejected reports that they tortured a 75 yr old man from Bwera in Kasese to death recently. This comes at a time when the family of the deceased Coster Muhongya is crying out for justice after he died in the custody of security agencies in Kampala. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the deceased who had been arrested over facilitating ADF activities died accidentally after sliding in a bathroom. #