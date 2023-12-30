Police rush to scene of a bomb alert in Kabalagala

The Police in Kampala have rushed in to reassure residents of the Kataba zone in Kabalagala parish, who are in panic after a suspected bomb was discovered in the area last night. Eyewitnesses say the suspected object was wrapped in a gift package, and given to one of the sexual workers in the area. Police and other security agencies cordoned off the scene for more investigations. This is the second time in 2 months that residents have awoken to fears of a bomb attack. The last incident was in the nearby Kikubamutwe zone, in Kabalagala parish in Kampala. No one was injured in today's incident.