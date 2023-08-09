Police refute alleged ADF rebel attack on school in Kasese

Police have dismissed reports of a failed attack on a school in Kasese District by Allied Democratic Forces rebels. This follows reports that ADF rebels tried to burn Isango Muslim Primary School in Isango Sub-county, Kasese District. Some residents claimed that unknown people attempted to set fire on the girls and boy's dormitories on Monday night. The reports triggered panic and anxiety in the area. However, Ali Abdala-rahim, the school head teacher ruled out the reports. Rwenzori East Regional Police spokesperson Nelson Tumusiime says the reports were false.