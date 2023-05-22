Police probe sudden death of cop at Obongi ferry

The police marine team recovered the body of a constable who drowned in the River Nile on Friday night. The deceased, identified as Justin Rubanga-kene, who was deployed to guard Obongi ferry, allegedly jumped into River Nile, in yet unclear circumstances after abandoning his gun at the ferry landing. However, efforts to retrieve his body almost ended in catastrophic circumstances, when the boat carrying 15 members of the marine team also capsized in the water. The rescue team was later saved. A police officer, who had been deployed with the deceased, is under arrest to aid investigations.