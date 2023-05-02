Police probe labour state minister’s shooting

Police has kicked off investigations into the murder of the State minister for Labour Charles Engola. Reports of the minister’s death trickled in this morning with information indicating that the minister was allegedly shot by his bodyguard, whose identity is yet to be known. According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the forces’ forensic team is already on the ground to determine the exact facts relating to the crime. Army spokesperson Brig. Felix Kulayigye, through his Twitter handle, has also confirmed that the force will be carrying out joint investigations with Police into this matter.