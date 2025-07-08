Police probe double murder in Entebbe, mourn elderly couple

Police in Entebbe Division have launched a full-scale investigation into a disturbing case of double murder and suspected aggravated robbery, following the brutal killing of an elderly couple in Lugonjo Nakiwogo Cell, Entebbe Municipality.

The victims, 69-year-old Mutaaga David and his wife Deborah Florence Mutaaga, aged 62, were discovered dead in their home on Saturday, July 6, 2025, with what police describe as fatal stab wounds. The alarm was raised by a household worker who reported a suspected attack at the couple’s residence.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“The territorial police in Entebbe Division are actively investigating a tragic incident of double murder and suspected aggravated robbery.”

Police responded swiftly to the scene, conducting a full crime scene investigation. The bodies were later transferred to City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem examinations to aid the ongoing inquiry.

Although the motive for the killings remains unknown, officers recovered several exhibits of evidential and forensic value, which are now under analysis.

Advertisement

“This is a heinous crime, and we condemn it in the strongest terms,” Owoyesigyire added. “We want to reassure the public that we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”



