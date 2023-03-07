Police probe death of two after Makindye shooting

The Police and UPDF are hunting for Lance Corporal David Katamugaya, a soldier attached to the security of the Kamuswaga of Kooki for shooting dead one Aggrey Ampumuza and Anita Nakamate in Makindye, last night. The soldier also reportedly left Ben Twinamasiko and another unidentified person injured and fighting for their lives. The incident happened in the wee hours of the morning at Boston Salama parish in Makindye division, where the victims were drinking at a local bar. Police attribute the incident to a love affair gone bad.