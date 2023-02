Police probe death of teenager in Kiteezi

Police are searching for the suspects behind the murder of a 19-year-old girl in Kiteezi, Kampala. The body of the teenager who police have identified as Ruth Mbabazi was recovered in a cassava garden on Monday. Addressing journalists at Police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the girl had been reported missing on 4th February 2023. He says Mbabazi could have been raped before being strangled.