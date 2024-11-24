Police probe Arua medic’s death over land wrangle

Police in Arua are looking into the circumstances under which the area's acting District Health Officer Dr Paul Bishop Drileba was killed in cold blood in what is believed to have been a land wrangle. Swaib Toko the Arua Resident District Commissioner reports that the deceased was in the company of three others, and had gone to survey his land in Ojibari village, Ayayia Parish, Ajia Sub-county when a mob pounced on him and lynched him. The surveyor, who was there to open the boundaries, survived the attack with severe injuries, while the rest fled, as a gang turned on the 55-year-old district health officer. The police are now holding two people to help with the investigation, with more suspects now being sought.