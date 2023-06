Police on a hunt for family of lost and found child

The Mbale district probation authorities are searching for the parents of a child who has been in the custody of the defense secretary of Khamoto village, Bungokho sub-county Mbale district for 6 months. The defense secretary decided to hand over the child to the district probation office after failing to find the parents. Between 2 to 4 cases of abandoned or missing children are reported every three 3 months in the district.