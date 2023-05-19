Police officer kills UPDF soldier

The Police in Mbarara City are investigating reports that a police constable Charles Opio, who shot a UPDF soldier Yeremiah Paper. Mbarara District Police Commander Emmanuel Bwambale confirms that the police constable has surrendered and is being held in custody. According to eye witnesses, the two men met in a pub near the Central Bank head offices in Mbarara, where they engaged in a quarrel over a woman. Witnesses say after the men failed to agree, the policeman, who was armed, shot the UPDF soldier, who was dressed in civilian clothes three times, before walking back to the central police station. This all comes at a time when the Internal Affairs Permanent Secretary Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu has expressed concern at the rate at which men in uniform resort to arms to resolve their concerns.