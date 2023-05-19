Police officer charged with neglect of firearm

A police constable Stephen Murombo has been charged with neglect of duty and failure to keep a firearm, in relation to a gun he had kept at his home with 120 rounds of ammunition, but which was stolen and used by a colleague, Ivan Wabwire to shoot dead a city businessman Uttam Bhandari in Kampala last Friday. Police Constable Stephen Murombo, who was until last week attached to the Central Police Station in Kampala, has denied the charges before Grade One magistrate Asuman Muhumuza, who has sat in for his colleague Fedelis Otwao. Prosecution's Allan Mucunguzi states that investigations are complete and Murombo should return to court on the 13th of June 2023 for commencement of his hearing.