Police net two men for trying to buy a gun

In a significant operation conducted by the police in Kayunga, two individuals have been apprehended for their alleged attempt to purchase an AK47 firearm. The district police commander, Rosette Sikahwa, confirmed the arrests, highlighting the diligent efforts made during the operation conducted in Busaana town council. As authorities delve deeper into the matter, further investigations are underway to uncover the underlying motives and individuals involved in this concerning incident.