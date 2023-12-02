Police net 12 in Anti Shisha smoking operation

The Police in Mbale City are currently holding 12 individuals for smoking Shisha in public places, directly contravening the anti-tobacco law. This action follows a joint operation conducted by the police and officials from the Ministry of Health, targeting public establishments offering Shisha services. Health officials emphasize that Shisha smoking increases the risk of diseases such as cancer, further straining the country's already overstretched health services.