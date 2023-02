Police nab 10 constables over taking bribes

The police Standards Unit (PSU) and the Bukedi region police commander have completed an operation that saw 10 police officers and local council officials at various checkpoints arrested. They were picked up for extorting public of funds, along the porous borders in Busia. The operation that started in Sofia in Busia town, was also conducted in Maranchi and Malomba checkpoints in Buyengo parish in Dabani sub-county.