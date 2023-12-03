Police look into two blasts that left one injured

Security agencies in the Kampala Metropolitan area are investigating two blasts that occurred in Nabweru and Kansanga last evening. According to Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, a business premise specializing in frying chips experienced an incident that led to a blast, seriously injuring one person. However, no fatalities were reported. Simultaneously, in Nabweru, our bomb squad and forensic services responded to a blast heard around 9 pm. The blast occurred in one of the unoccupied rentals, but there were also no fatalities there.