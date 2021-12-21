Police killings are politically motivated - Enanga

By Ali Mivule More by this Author

Police have indicated that the recent attacks on police officers, which have seen their guns taken are politically motivated. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga noted that they were concerned after 6 police officers were killed and 6 guns were taken by the assailants in just four months.



The gruesome incidents happened in Soroti, Mityana with the most recent attack happening in Kiboga, last week, where the killers attacked Nakasozi police post, killing two more officers Francis Nsubuga and Paul Dimba before fleeing with their guns.









According to police, this is a worrying trend, with Police spokesperson Fred Enanga insisting that the attacks are politically motivated.



“What we have noticed is that the attacks are unique because security personnel are targeted for their guns by an extreme and hostile group of attackers. Going by their utterances in Sekanyonyi where they shouted out “freedom”, then in Nakasozi where they made utterances indicating that they were attacking security officers and their government which makes their agenda appear political,” Enanga says.



Enanga revealed that the force is coming out with some adjustments in their operations, in a bid to strengthen the security of their officers and police posts.



Enanga also called for increased vigilance and adherence to the traffic laws, during the festive season.