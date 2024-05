POLICE: Juveniles are joining criminal gangs

The Police have attributed the rise in city crime rate in Kampala to underage children joining criminal gangs. According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, juvenile offenders who enter the justice system after committing a crime are not rehabilitated properly, which instead entices them to become repeat offenders. The Police now plan to intensify their efforts in cracking down on crime gangs, within the city to avert such crimes.