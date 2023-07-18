Police investigate shooting of 23-year-old man in Mbale after trespassing arrest

Police in Mbale are investigating circumstances that led to the shooting of a twenty-three-year-old man identified as Silver Wangala. The victim was reportedly shot by a police officer after he attempted to walk away, following his arrest, on suspicion of trespassing on land that does not belong to him. Wangala however claims he had been hired to mulch a tomato plantation before the officers intercepted him. He is nursing injuries on his buttocks at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.