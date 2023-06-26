Police investigate murder of 28-year-old woman in Masaka

Police in Masaka are investigating the circumstances under which a 28-year-old woman, identified as Sylvia Nakibira, a resident of Kyanjovu village, Buwunga Sub County, Masaka District was killed. According to residents, the deceased had gone to a party at Mizinga village where she met her death. The deceased is suspected to have been strangled and her body driven to a spot near her home, where it was dumped. This comes on the back of another gruesome murder that saw five people hacked to death by unknown assailants in the Masaka district.