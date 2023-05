Police investigate disappearance of two children in Nansana

Police in Nansana are investigating the disappearance of two children from Kazinga village, Wakiso sub-county in Wakiso District. The two children Vianney Mukisa and Lucky Kabingwa both 13 years old went missing from their homes on the 27th of April this year. Olivia Komugisha has been looking into this contentious matter and now reports.