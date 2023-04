Police impound 200 pieces of timber from Mabira

State House Anti Corruption Unit together with Ssezibwa regional police have impounded 200 pieces of timber and 20 hand saws following a directive from the President to end deforestation in Mabira Forest. The unit picked up one Labson Simbwa, after he was found with the items. Police spokesperson for Ssezibwa region Hellen Butoto confirmed the development.