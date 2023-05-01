Police hunt for boda boda man who killed son

The police in Hoima are holding a Bodaboda Cyclist in Hoima City, for allegedly beheading his 9-month-old son, following a domestic wrangle with his wife. The cyclist, identified as Peter Musana, a resident of Kiryatete West cell in Hoima West Division, reportedly fought with his wife Maurine Nyakato, over his failure to remit money from riding the motorcycle that Nyakato bought for income generation. According to Nyakato, she left her child identified as Maurice Ayebale with her husband and went to work only to return home and found him beheaded with blood all over the bed. The Hoima East Deputy RCC Donanto Kasigazi says police are investigating the matter and a manhunt for Musana has been launched.