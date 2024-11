Police holds 2 over allegations of raping, killing 16-year-old

Police in Masindi District are holding two residents of Kibanja, Kimengo sub-county on allegations of raping and killing a 16- year- old girl and dumping the body in River Kafu. The deceased has been identified as Costa Bakanya who was recently sat for her Primary Leaving Examinations. It's alleged that Bakanya was killed on November 10th. Peter Ochitti, the OC CID Masindi Police Station says the suspects have been arrested.