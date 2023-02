Police hands over body of Coster Muhongya to his family in Kasese

Police says the family of Coster Muhongya in Kasese district has received the body of the 75 year old who was previously arrested on suspicion of being involved with the Allied Democratic Forces. According to Police, Muhongya collapsed and died from a fall in the bathroom, while in detention. Police has also warned the family from further involvement with the rebel group.