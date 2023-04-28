Police force apologizes as officers are hospitalized

Three female police officers are being treated at Iran Uganda Hospital in Kampala after they were injured in a scuffle with women members of parliament on Thursday. This happened outside the parliament building when they blocked a protest by the opposition Women MPs over the way the police handles them when they organise events. Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. Gen Tumusiime Katsigazi has apologized for the manner in which the MPS were arrested but also cautioned them to obey police directives.