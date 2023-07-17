Police fires shots to disperse protesters in Kagadi over rising traffic crashes

Police have been forced to fire in the air to disperse protesters in Kagadi district who were attempting to hold a demonstration over the increasing rate of traffic crashes in the district. This follows a crash that occurred on Sunday night in Muzinzi, in which 17 people died and 3 were left nursing injuries. This accident occurred after a trailer failed to negotiate a corner and rammed into a commuter taxi in Muhorro town council along the Kagadi Kyenjojo Fort Portal road.